Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $18.28. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKHHY. Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 price target on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

