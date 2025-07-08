China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $308.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

