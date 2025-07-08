Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $785.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $308.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

