Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.46, but opened at $40.42. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 2,166,582 shares.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DZ Bank cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

