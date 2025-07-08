Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $22.20. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 536 shares trading hands.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.6702 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

