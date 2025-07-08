Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.96, but opened at $177.98. Moog shares last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

Moog Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million during the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moog’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

