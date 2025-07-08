BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.12, but opened at $4.93. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 302,705 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Articles

