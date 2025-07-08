Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

NYSE PFG traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 229,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,025,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

