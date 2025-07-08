Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.85. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2,879 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $31.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4,357.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

