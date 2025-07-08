Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.67. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 30,855,131 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 550,886 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,817 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

