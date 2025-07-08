United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of UTHR traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,162. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total transaction of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,681 shares of company stock worth $22,813,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.