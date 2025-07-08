Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock Price

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 850,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,470. Smurfit Westrock has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,678,000 after acquiring an additional 316,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,041,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,439,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,170,000 after purchasing an additional 318,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

