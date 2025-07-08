JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.34. 195,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,879. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

