Lisk Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $74.11 million and $7.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000365 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,277,558 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

