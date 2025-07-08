Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $67.22 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.22 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,355.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.52 or 0.00464694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00079749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00289680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00037616 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 517,875,718 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem is a blockchain platform designed to reward content creation and curation with cryptocurrency, launched in 2016 by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer. It uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, ensuring fast, fee-free transactions and decentralised governance. The platform’s three-token system includes STEEM, the native token used for rewards and liquidity; Steem Power (SP), a vested token for staking and governance; and Steem Dollars (SBD), a stablecoin intended to be pegged to the US dollar but often subject to volatility. STEEM is primarily used to reward users for posting and curating content, peer-to-peer transfers, and staking for governance. SP increases voting influence, while SBD offers a more stable, though fluctuating, form of payment. Steem’s core application is Steemit, a decentralised social media platform where users earn rewards directly from blockchain protocol incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

