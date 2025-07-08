Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $67.22 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $67.22 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,355.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.52 or 0.00464694 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00008383 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00079749 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00289680 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00037616 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 517,875,718 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
