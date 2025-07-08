TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Critical Comparison

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 3.36% 10.54% 5.24% GrafTech International -27.17% N/A -9.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriMas and GrafTech International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $925.01 million 1.30 $24.25 million $0.77 38.51 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.44 -$131.16 million ($0.54) -1.69

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of TriMas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of TriMas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TriMas has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriMas and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 0 1 0 3.00 GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00

TriMas presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 78.18%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than TriMas.

Summary

TriMas beats GrafTech International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

