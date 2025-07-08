JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $36.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.01.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 59,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $95,105,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hub Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after buying an additional 592,443 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,147,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

