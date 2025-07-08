Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,535 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.