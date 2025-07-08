Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VSS opened at $133.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

