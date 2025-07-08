OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Invests $363,000 in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.