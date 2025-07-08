Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

