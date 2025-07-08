Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $213.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.