AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,195,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 138,600.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 585.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.