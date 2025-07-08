Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

