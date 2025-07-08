iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,249 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. 5,765,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,235,878. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

