Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $136,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-On in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,738,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $319.66. 13,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $255.26 and a twelve month high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

