Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 374,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 221,396 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 77,970 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

