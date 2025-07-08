NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.