Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

