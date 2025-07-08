Trek Financial LLC Buys 20,110 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 879,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,813. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

