Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

