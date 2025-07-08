M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $72,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after buying an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26,796.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,657,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,048.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 675,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

