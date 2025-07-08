Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

