Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 495 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

