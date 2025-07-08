Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $221.75 and last traded at $221.56. 963,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,029,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.79.

Specifically, Director Frank Slootman sold 187,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $40,671,338.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,840,540.85. This trade represents a 53.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total value of $39,576,360.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,603,528.12. This trade represents a 51.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $11,148,356.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,645.32. The trade was a 57.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.36.

Snowflake Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $297,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $282,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.2% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 145.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.