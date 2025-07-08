Hourglass Capital LLC Has $201,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.