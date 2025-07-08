Navalign LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

