Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3%

PG stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.46. 938,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,403. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The stock has a market cap of $371.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.