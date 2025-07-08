Navalign LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $438.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.30 and its 200 day moving average is $401.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.