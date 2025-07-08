Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

