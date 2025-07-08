Bank Hapoalim BM Has $537,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,084,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 132,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.7% during the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MA stock opened at $565.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $567.45 and its 200-day moving average is $547.10. The stock has a market cap of $515.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.