Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.