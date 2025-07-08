Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Aurelius Family Office LLC

Aurelius Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VWO stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

