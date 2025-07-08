Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 750 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

