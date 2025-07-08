Aurelius Family Office LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aurelius Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VTI opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

