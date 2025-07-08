Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 4,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

