DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $19.27. DAQO New Energy shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1,127,998 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DAQO New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts forecast that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

