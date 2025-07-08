SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.04. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 29,275,504 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.59.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 537,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,319.28. The trade was a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 79,530 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $744,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 637,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,561.60. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SoundHound AI by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

