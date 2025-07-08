Leerink Partners Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Outperform”

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 1,198,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,080. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $59,037.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,451.84. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 100.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

