UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 4,654,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 808.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 1,617,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 2,631.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,561,617 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $8,105,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,657,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after buying an additional 1,186,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

